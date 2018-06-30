Astana Pro Team’s roster for Tour de France announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team has announced its roster for the biggest cycling event around the world - the famous Grand tour - Tour de France, which will be held from July 7th to 29th, Kazinform cites the team's press service.

Team's roster: Magnus Cort, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Jakob Fuglsang, Omar Fraile, Jesper Hansen, Tanel Kangert, Luis Leon Sanchez and Michael Vangren.

Sports directors: Dmitriy Fofonov, Bruno Cenghialta and Lars Michaelsen.