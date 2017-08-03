Astana Pro Team’s Vittorio Brumotti shows amazing stunt tricks in Grand Canyon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vittorio Brumotti, a famous bike stunt rider and a member of Astana Pro Team, has brought out a video of him practicing new tricks in one of the deepest canyons in the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The video shows how the cyclist jumps from stone to stone riding along a high narrow road. The camera is installed in such a way that it can film vertically from top to bottom, increasing the trick efficiency.

Vittorio Brumotti is one of the best-known extreme cyclists who perform their tricks in the most unexpected places. Last year he performed his stunt tricks on the snow-covered roads of Astana. The cyclist has recently signed a contract with Astana Pro Team, and it obliges him to publicly practice tricks having only the team's jersey on.

The Grand Canyon is situated in the United States and rightfully considered one of the deepest and most dangerous canyons in the world. It attains a depth of over 1.8 km.

Recall that Astana city will host professional road race dedicated to Astana EXPO-2017 on August 12. The cycling race will involve 20 teams from 15 countries of the world: World Tour professional teams, continental and national teams, including the champions and prize-winners of Grand Tours, and Olympic medalists in cycling. Vittorio Brumotti will also please the audience by performing his stunts in the Kazakh capital on August 10-11.