Astana Pro Team secures double victory in Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -It is a perfect end of the week for Astana Pro Team, which takes a double victory at the 2.HC race Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol: Jakob Fuglsang wins the final classification and Ion Izagirre steps on the second podium position. Besides, Pello Bilbao finished 4th in the overall standing and Astana won the team's classification of the race, the team's press office informs.

"I am very happy with my win. Our team lives a very nice moment now at the start of the season and I am happy to bring the team the 6th GC victory in a row. I was able to come in a good shape to the start of the year and I felt very well during this week. But, also, I can say that this is the team's win, the team's success. Today's victory brings me additional confidence in myself and proves I worked in a right direction during the winter. We are still in the early period of the season and all the big goals are still lying ahead. But, we are on the right way to it," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"It could not be better in this race, we were strong, we races well together, we had one goal and we achieved it. I am happy with team's success and with Jakob's victory. Also, it is good for me to be on the final podium. I feel on form at the beginning of the season and I will continue to improve for my next goals," added Ion Izagirre.

The Vuelta a Andalucia 2019 has been ended with the final, 5th stage of 163,9 km to Alhaurín de la Torre. It finished with a bunch sprint won by the European champion Matteo Trentin. The stage did not provide any changes in the general classification, so after moving yesterday into the race lead, today Jakob Fuglsang was officially named as the 2019 Vuelta a Andalucia winner with Ion Izagirre, who also won the prix as the best Spanish rider of the race, next to him at the second place.

Photo credit: © Getty Images