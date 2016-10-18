Astana Pro Team signed contract with new sports director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Astana Pro Team" announces that is has signed contract with former Danish rider Lars Michaelsen, a press release of the Kazakh cycling team reads.

47-years old Michaelsen started racing bike in 1980 when he was 11 years old and turned professional in 1994. In total he has been in professional cycling for 22 years. He has raced 14 years as a professional and finished his carrier after Paris-Roubaix, April 2007.

Lars has 25 victories as a professional rider, including his biggest victories at the Gent-Wevelgem in 1995 and at the stage of Vuelta a Espana in 1997. His preferred races were the cobblestone classics especially in the spring time. His beloved race was Paris Roubaix, which he participated in 12 times as a pro rider.

With his 14 years as a Pro-rider and 8 years as a Sports Director he has build up a solid base of knowledge in the World of Pro Cycling.

"Joining the Astana Team is an interesting challenge. I hope to be able to contribute with my experiences into this team. I’m grateful that the management has felt that my profile fits into the Astana Pro Team and I’m looking forward to work with an international group of people," said Lars Michaelsen.

General Manager of Astana Pro Team Alexander Vinokourov also commented engagement of the new sports director:

“Lars Michaelsen has a huge experience in cycling. We were looking for the new sport director for spring classics and glad that he has joined our team. It will be good to add Lars to the group of Danish riders that we have signed this year, I think they will easily understand each other. We believe that next year with Lars we will have a strong team for spring classical races that he knows very well as a rider and as a sports director”.