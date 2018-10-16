Astana Pro Team signs trainee Jonas Gregaard Wilsly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team signed a two-year agreement with the young Danish rider Jonas Gregaard Wilsly. Since August 1st, 2018 Wilsly has joined Astana as a trainee and together with the team he rode a few races: Vuelta a Burgos, Brussels Cycling Classic and GP de Fourmies, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.

"First of all I am super happy to be a trainee and to become a rider in such a strong team as Astana Pro Team and I think this is the best team to continue my development and to learn a lot from the whole team around. I am looking forward to the new season; it will be great to ride the races of the highest level and to help all the strong riders of the team. I am also super proud on starting my professional career with Astana Pro Team. This is a really big opportunity for me," said Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.



In 2018 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly rode for the continental team Riwal CeramicSpeed Team. In 2017 and 2018 he has scored a number of strong results as, for example, 3rd place in the overall classification of the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc, 1st place in the GC of the Kreiz Breizh Elites (2017), 3rd place in the overall of the Tour of Malopolska (2017) and 10th place in the Tour of Denmark (2017). At the Tour de l'Avenir together with his National Team he won the team time trial (4th stage) and took 13th position in the final classification.

"Jonas Wilsly did a few races with our team and he has got some good evaluations both from sports directors and his future teammates. Jonas is a talented, serious and hardworking rider, he is 100% dedicated to cycling. He fits well into our team, and I am happy that he will begin his professional career in Astana. He has everything he needs to become a strong and successful athlete of the highest level," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.