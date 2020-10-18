Astana Pro Team to take part in Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the last monumental classic race of the season - the Ronde Van Vlaanderen (Tour of Flanders), which will be held tomorrow, on October 18th.

Team's roster: Hugo Houle, Daniil Fominykh, Davide Martinelli, Yevgeniy Gidich, Laurens De Vreese, Artyom Zakharov, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.

Race information: https://www.rondevanvlaanderen.be/nl/rvv/elite-mannen