    09:47, 28 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team to vie for top honors at Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will participate in the 1.Pro classic race Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne, which will be held in Belgium on Sunday, 1st March.

    Team's roster: Alex Aranburu, Zhandos Bizighitov, Hugo Houle, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Davide Martinelli, Fabio Felline and Laurens De Vreese, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini and Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://www.kuurne-brussel-kuurne.be


    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling для ANSA
