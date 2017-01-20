Astana process a key theme of Kazakh and Russian FMs meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The two ministers discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia as well as their interaction in multilateral formats. They have also exchanged views on the urgent issues of regional and international agenda. The forthcoming inter-Syrian talks in Astana became a key theme of the ministers' meeting.

Given that on January 1 this year Kazakhstan became a non-permanent member of the Security Council, the sides discussed cooperation within the UN and regional organizations such as CIS, EAEU, CSTO, SCO and CICA.

Following their meeting Mr Abdrakhmanov and Mr Lavrov signed a cooperation plan between the two foreign ministries for 2017 - 2018 and held a press conference.

It should be noted, that this is the first bilateral foreign visit of Kairat Abdrakhmanov as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The visit is taking place upon the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov.