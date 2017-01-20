EN
    18:01, 20 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana process - a significant event for Kazakhstan's diplomacy - expert

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana, proposed as the site for the interim phase of the peace settlement of the Syrian situation, will be able to secure its role as an alternative mechanism for negotiations on the most important and sensitive international issues, says the researcher of the Department of foreign policy at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republik of Kazakhstan Anastasia Reshetnyak.

    "Astana process is a significant event for Kazakhstan's diplomacy. Astana, proposed as the site for the interim phase of the peace settlement of the Syrian situation will be able to secure its role as an alternative mechanism for negotiations on the most important and sensitive international issues. Kazakhstan earned this right by conducting a balanced multi-vector foreign policy and effectively cooperating both with the initiators of the dialogue, as well as with Western partners. This, as well as Nursultan Nazarbayev's authority, makes Astana a constructive background for a potential consent on a number of key issues. By once again becoming the object of international attention due to inter-Syrian negotiations, Kazakhstan confirms its image as a peace-loving state, which is able to positively influence the world politics", said Reshetnyak.

     

