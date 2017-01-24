Astana process: First day ends

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first day of inter-Syrian talks in Astana was successful, said Alexander Lavrentiev, head of Russian delegation at a press conference, RIA Novosti reports.

"We believe that it was quite successful ... It is notable the opening happened not only in the presence of the guarantors of the December 29 ceasefire but also in the presence of the UN Special envoy Staffan de Mistura and the US Ambassador to Kazakhstan, as well as in the presence of the Syrian government and Syrian armed opposition delegations", said Lavrentiev.

Right now the text of the final statement is being negotiated, it will be presented to the participants and finalized on Tuesday, he said.

"We continue work. The text of the final statement is being negotiated, it will be presented to the participants and agreed upon during the tomorrow's session", concluded Lavrentiev.