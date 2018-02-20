Astana process: Guarantor countries' FMs likely to meet in March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan revealed Tuesday the tentative date of the next meeting of foreign ministers of the guarantor countries within the Astana process on the settlement of the Syrian situation, Kazinform reports.

"As reported earlier, we were suggested holding the meeting of foreign ministers of the guarantor countries. A date in the middle of March was mentioned as one of the options. We expect the official confirmation of the date from all participants of the meeting," the ministry's official spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said.



The guarantor countries had postponed the date of the next round of the Astana process earlier, because they wanted to convene the ministerial meeting prior to the Astana talks.