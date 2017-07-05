Astana process helped reduce level of violence in Syria - Kazakh FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has summed up results of the 5th round of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana (Astana process), Kazinform reports.





Minister Abdrakhmanov claimed that the Astana process launched with the support and direct involvement of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has proved to be successful. The international meetings in Astana, according to the minister, resulted in a considerable reduction in the level of violence in Syria. Efforts of the guarantor states, the Syrian Government and armed opposition and constant support of the United Nations created conditions necessary for restoration of peace in the country.



"By providing the platform for the talks, Kazakhstan helped ease suffering of the Syrian people," Minister Abdrakhanov said addressing the plenary session in Astana on Wednesday.









He reassured those present that Kazakhstan will continue to provide the platform for peaceful negotiations between the stakeholders. The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that the 5th round of the Astana process on Syria has positive outcomes aimed at strengthening ceasefire regime in Syria.



He noted, "We've always believed that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict, because dialogue is the only way to peace. The military solution will result in even more suffering of the Syrian people and spark new confrontation between the regional and international powers."









Minister Abdrakhamov added that the 5th round of the Astana process helped participants make one more important step towards peace and stability in Syria.