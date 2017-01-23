Astana process: Kazakh FM met with heads of Syrian Government and opposition delegations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the International meeting on the Syrian settlement in Astana Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with the head of the Syrian government delegation and Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the UN Bashar Al-Jaafari, RoK MFA press service reported.

Minister Abdrakhmanov noted the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Government and armed opposition delegations as a step in preparation for the next round of Geneva peace talks on Syria, UN intends to convene in February. FM also underlined Astana‘s efforts to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Syria and as well as its assistance to Syrian people. Kazakhstan and its President Nursultan Nazarbayev intend to continue to contribute to international efforts on strengthening the ceasefire and finding a political solution to the inter-Syrian conflict.

On the same day Kairat Abdrakhmanov had a meeting with heads of the Syrian opposition's delegation to discuss preparations for the upcoming talks.

Heads of the two delegations thanked Kazakhstan‘s leadership and its people for promoting peace settlement of the conflict and providing the right conditions for the meeting. Both delegations noted their readiness to have meaningful talks in Astana.