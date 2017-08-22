Astana process may resume in mid-September

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM The next international meeting on the settlement in Syria can take place in mid-September in Astana, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"According to the information received from the Russian side, the ceasefire guarantor countries - Russia, Turkey and Iran - plan to hold a technical meeting at the expert level before the end of August to determine the agenda and exact dates for the next meeting as part of the Astana process to resolve the situation in Syria. The meeting could be tentatively held in mid-September," Abdrakhmanov said.

It was earlier planned to hold the next meeting on the settlement in Syria in late August.