Astana process: ministerial meeting to be held on March 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The next meeting of foreign ministers of the guarantor countries of the Astana process on Syria will be held on March 16, Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

"According to information received from the guarantor countries of the Astana process on Syria, the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey plan to convene in the Kazakh capital on March 16, 2018," the press release reads.

The participants plan to analyze the results of the first year of cooperation on Syrian settlement and determine a plan for further joint actions.

Prior to the ministerial meeting, it is planned to hold a meeting of senior officials, as well as the Joint Working Group and the Working Group on the Release of Detainees/Hostages, the transfer of bodies of the dead and the search for the missing.

This ministerial meeting will be held without the participation of observers and Syrian sides. According to Russian Foreign Office, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will be invited to the meeting.