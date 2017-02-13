Astana process outcomes may lay good foundation for UN-led Intra-Syrian consultations in Geneva – Gareth Bayley

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The outcomes of the Syria talks in Astana can lay a good foundation for the UN-led Intra-Syrian consultations in Geneva, if they help build confidence on ceasefire regime and ensure humanitarian access, said the UK Special Envoy for Syria Gareth Bayley in an interview with mass media, RIA Novosti reported.

According to him, London welcomes the efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran at the meetings in Astana. “As I understand, the talks focused on ceasefire regime and delivery of humanitarian aid. We would like Russia to impose an appropriate pressure to fully comply the ceasefire regime,” said Bayley.

“If the talks held in Astana help build some confidence in regard to the ceasefire regime and ensure humanitarian access, then they can lay a good foundation for holding political talks in Geneva,” the UK Special Envoy said.

After a long break, the regular round of the UN-led Syria talks in Geneva is expected to launch on February 20. Both the representatives of official Damascus and various opposition groups are going to attend it.

On January 23-24, Astana hosted consultations between the delegations of the Syrian government and armed opposition mediated by the Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran).