Astana process: Parties determine boundaries of de-escalation zones

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bilateral meetings began at the Astana process on ending the six-year Syrian conflict, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Negotiations have begun. And at the moment negotiators are holding bilateral meetings. Their main theme is to determine boundaries of the de-escalation zones in Syria. The plenary session was tentatively scheduled to for 4 pm. Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition, including the northern and southern fronts, are taking part in the negotiations," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Anuar Zhainakov, told reporters.

It should be noted that, according to Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the fifth round of talks is attended by mostly the same participants as the previous one.

As previously reported, during the fifth round of Astana process on 4-5 July, parties will continue to work on the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum on the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria, signed following the results of the previous meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan.