Astana process: Parties to pass statement on monuments demining in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sixth round of Astana Syria talks has kicked off today in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The meeting is expected to consider a number of documents regulating the activity of the de-escalation control forces and continue efforts to agree on the composition of a task force in Idlib.

The parties are also expected to pass a joint statement on humanitarian demining of historical monuments in Syria included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and discuss other issues of mutual interest.

As it was reported, Astana is hosting the next round of international meeting on the Syrian settlement on September 14-15.