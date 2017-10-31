Astana process: Russia, Iran, Turkey issue joint statement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, read out the statement of the countries acting as guarantors of Syrian peace settlement following the of the seventh international meeting within the framework of the Astana process on Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the document, the parties are satisfied with the implementation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria and note progress in the fight against terrorism and the dismantling Daesh, Jabhat al-Nusra and other groups and individuals associated with Al-Qaeda or Daesh since the de-escalation zones were created. At the same time, the guarantors confirmed their determination to take all necessary measures to continue the fight against them both inside and outside the de-escalation zones.

Russia, Iran, and Turkey have once again reminded that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict and it should be resolved only in the course of the political process through the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution.

"Thirdly, they agree to discuss in the format of the UN-sponsored Geneva process the Russian Federation's proposal to convene the National Dialogue Congress, on which the Russian side informed the guarantor countries. Fourth, (the guarantor countries) note the need for confidence-building measures to be taken by the conflicting parties, including the release of hostages, the transfer of bodies of the dead and the search for missing persons in order to create better conditions for the political process and a sustained cease-fire," he said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran have stressed the need to further build up international humanitarian assistance to Syria with the provision of rapid, safe and unhindered access to all those in need. In conclusion, they expressed their gratitude to President Nazarbayev and Kazakh authorities for hosting the 7th meeting on Syria in Astana.

It was agreed to hold the new round of Syria talks in the second half of December.

On behalf of the host country, Minister Abdrakhmanov expressed the hope that all agreements reached will be fully implemented.