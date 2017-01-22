Astana process: Russian, Iranian delegations held talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which arrived yesterday in Astana for Syria peace talks, met with their Russian and Turkish colleagues, RIA Novosti reports citing Fars News Agency.

Namely, Deputy FM of Iran Hossein Jaberi Ansari met with representative of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev.



The Iranian side held also negotiations with Turkish delegates.



The meeting on Syrian crisis regulation will start in Astana on January 23.



According to Russian Deputy FM Mikhail Bogdanov, representatives of the MFA and Ministry of Defense will be among the members of the Russian Interdepartmental Delegation at the Astana process. He also said that Director of the Russian MFA Department for Middle East and Northern Africa Sergey Vershinin would represent Russia at the talks.