Astana process to result in final document

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international meeting on Syrian settlement is to result in signing of a document, Kazinform refers to a source.

The delegations continue working on the draft of the final document which reflects the achieved arrangements.

According to the source, "the negotiations are being held in bilateral and multilateral formats in different rooms in Rixos. The delegates noted the conditions provided for the talks allow to conduct effective work. Involvement of the Syrian Government and armed opposition is already big progress", note experts of the delegations which had taken part in similar meeting in the past.

"A peculiar moment: during the plenary session, only the statements of Kazakhstan's party - both the opening address and the final speech - aroused unanimous applause of all delegations. In the rest of the cases there was someone who objected to the said. It is no surprising given the contradictory positions of the delegations. The good point is that they all sat at one table".