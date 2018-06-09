Astana project office to ensure 100% anticorruption protection for investors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Protecting Business and Investment" project office opened June 8 in Astana, Kazinform cites the Republic of Kazakhstan Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anticorruption.

In a welcome speech, Deputy Chairman of the Agency Olzhas Bektenov highlighted that the opening of the project office was organized in the furtherance of the Head of State's instructions, including those announced at the 31st Session of the Foreign Investors' Council. According to the speaker, protecting the business, creating a favorable investment climate and reducing corruption risks for entrepreneurs is one of the Agency's priorities.

The Agency guarantees 100% protection against corruption to Kazakhstan's investors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The goal is expected to be accomplished by the monitoring of all the processes an entrepreneur faces not only in entrepreneurial activities but also in everyday life.

The entrepreneurs, who are ready to get rid of corrupt practices forever, will have the opportunity to undergo the respective free training and protect their business from any pressure.

This initiative has been widely supported by foreign investors willing to participate in the project.

The project announced in April 2018 is being implemented by the Anticorruption Agency jointly with the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Investment and Development in close cooperation with Kazakh Invest National Company.