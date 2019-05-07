EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:06, 07 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana ProTeam reveals roster for Giro d'Italia 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the first Grand tour of the season, the famous Italian race Giro d'Italia, which will be held from May 11th to June 2nd, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Team's line-up includes Miguel Angel Lopez, Ion Izagirre, Pello Bilbao, Jan Hirt, Davide Villella, Dario Cataldo, Andrey Zeits and Manuele Boaro.

    Alexandr Shefer, Giuseppe Martinelli and Stefano Zanini will serve as sports directors in race.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!