11:36, 21 March 2019 | GMT +6
Astana ProTeam reveals roster for Milano-Sanremo 2019 race
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the first Monumental classic race of the season, the famous Milano-Sanremo, which will be held in Italy on this Saturday, March 23rd, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.
Team's line-up includes Davide Ballerini, Manuele Boaro, Dario Cataldo, Magnus Cort, Laurens De Vreese, Yevgeniy Gidich and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.
Stefano Zanini and Giuseppe Martinelli will serve as sports directors in race.