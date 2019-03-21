EN
    11:36, 21 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana ProTeam reveals roster for Milano-Sanremo 2019 race

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the first Monumental classic race of the season, the famous Milano-Sanremo, which will be held in Italy on this Saturday, March 23rd, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Team's line-up includes Davide Ballerini, Manuele Boaro, Dario Cataldo, Magnus Cort, Laurens De Vreese, Yevgeniy Gidich and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.

    Stefano Zanini and Giuseppe Martinelli will serve as sports directors in race.

