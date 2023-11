ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian rider Dario Cataldo representing Astana ProTeam came in second at the Stage 5 of Volta a Catalunya 2016 race, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Cataldo was surpassed by Sky cyclist Wout Poels from the Netherlands who won the stage.

Belgian Gaetan Bille of Wanty-Groupe Gobert rounded out the top 3.