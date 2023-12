Astana ProTeam to ride in two Belgian races

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready to open its 2019 classic season with two Belgian races: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite (March 2nd) and Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (March 3rd), Kazinform has learnt from the Astana ProTeam.

Team's line-up: Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Laurens De Vreese, Magnus Cort, Yevgeniy Gidich, Hugo Houle, Alexey Lutsenko.



Dmitriy Fofonov, Stefano Zanini, and Lars Michaelsen Sports will serve as directors in race.