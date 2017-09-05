EN
    15:22, 05 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana Proteam to take part in two races in Canada

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Proteam is leaving Europe for two one-day races of the UCI WorldTour Calendar in Canada: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on September 8 and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on September 10, the team's press service reports.

    Team's roster: Dario Cataldo, Jakob Fuglsang, Oscar Gatto, Andriy Grivko, Bakhtiyar Kozharayev, Moreno Moser, Paolo Tiralongo and Andrey Zeits.

    Sports director: Dmitriy Fofonov.

     

