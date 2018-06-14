Astana put to test at Tour de Suisse Stage 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The peloton of the Tour de Suisse has passed the first test in high mountains at stage 5 of the race with the finish atop 1st category climb in Leukerbad, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

The leader of Astana Pro Team Jakob Fuglsang did a solid race, always staying in front and finally, finishing together with all other GC contenders. At the finish line Fuglsang was 13th with the same time as the stage winner, the Italian Diego Ulissi.



"I think, I have spent a good day. I felt quite well and my legs worked good. It was a first real test in the mountains and I can be satisfied with my form for this moment. The final climb was very fast and also there was a head wind, so there was not too much to do in the final. The plan was to wait until the last few kilometers, but with no real place to attack in the end a big group came to the finish," explained Jakob Fuglsang.



Astana Pro Team did a very solid and active race with Omar Fraile attacking all day since very first kilometer. Just before the last climb of the day Omar could break away once again to join a small group of riders, who tried to stay in front of the peloton, but at the bottom of the climb this group was caught.



With around 6 km to go it was the Spaniard Mikel Landa, who launched an attack, but thanks to Astana (Tanel Kangert and Jesper Hansen worked hard in front) as well as to a few other teams, this attack was neutralized inside the final kilometer. Thus, stage 5 has been decided in a powerful uphill sprint, won by Ulissi.



The results of the fifth stage made some important changes in the general classification of the Tour de Suisse: the Australian Richie Porte became the new overall leader, while Jakob Fuglsang moved up to 19th position, +1.18 behind Porte.



Stage 6 will be held tomorrow: 186 km from Fiesch to Gommiswald.