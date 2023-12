Astana Qazaqstan Team announces its roster for GP Industria

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Italian one-day race GP Industria which to be held On March 27th.

Rider roster: Antonio Nibali (ITA), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ), Juan Carlos Lopez (COL, Development Team), Harold Martin Lopez (ECU, Development Team), the Team’s official website reads.

Sports director in race: Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA).

Race information: https://ciclismolarcianese.it