    08:35, 13 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces rider roster for Grand Prix Cyclistes 2024

    Cycling
    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in two UCI WorldTour events in Canada – Grand Prix Cyclists de Québec (September 13th) and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (September 15th), Kazinform News Agency quotes the Team's press service. 

    Rider roster: Cees Bol, Alberto Bettiol, Michael Mørkøv, Simone Velasco, Max Kanter, Rüdiger Selig, Dmitriy Gruzdev.

    Sports director in race: Dmitriy Fofonov.

    Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.

     

