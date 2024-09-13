Astana Qazaqstan Team announces rider roster for Grand Prix Cyclistes 2024

Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in two UCI WorldTour events in Canada – Grand Prix Cyclists de Québec (September 13th) and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (September 15th), Kazinform News Agency quotes the Team's press service.

Rider roster: Cees Bol, Alberto Bettiol, Michael Mørkøv, Simone Velasco, Max Kanter, Rüdiger Selig, Dmitriy Gruzdev.

Sports director in race: Dmitriy Fofonov.

Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.