Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in 2.Pro stage race 4 Jours de Dunkerque, which will be held in France from May 16th to 21st.

Rider roster: Cees Bol, Yevgeniy Gidich, Igor Chzhan, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Yuriy Natarov, Gleb Brussenskiy, Gleb Syritsa, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

Sports director in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Mario Manzoni.

Race information: https://www.4joursdedunkerque.com

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».