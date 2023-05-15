EN
    18:45, 15 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2023

    None
    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in 2.Pro stage race 4 Jours de Dunkerque, which will be held in France from May 16th to 21st.

    Rider roster: Cees Bol, Yevgeniy Gidich, Igor Chzhan, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Yuriy Natarov, Gleb Brussenskiy, Gleb Syritsa, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

    Sports director in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Mario Manzoni.

    Race information: https://www.4joursdedunkerque.com

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
