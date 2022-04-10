EN
    11:41, 10 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Amstel Gold Race 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour classic race Amstel Gold Race, which will be held in Netherlands tomorrow, on April 10th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Samuele Battistella, Manuele Boaro, Leonardo Basso, Valerio Conti, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Yevgeniy Fedorov, and Alexandr Riabushenko.

    Stefano Zanini will serve as sports director in race.


