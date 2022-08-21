EN
    12:37, 21 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for BEMER Cyclassics 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is to take part in the German one-day race BEMER Cyclassics, which will be held in Hamburg on August 21st.

    Rider roster: Leonardo Basso (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Antonio Nibali (ITA), Christian Scaroni (ITA), the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports director in race: Orlando Maini (ITA).

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Race information: https://www.cyclassics-hamburg.de/en/





    Фото: www.astana-qazaqstan.com

    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
