EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 30 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Dwars door Vlaanderen, which will be held tomorrow, on March 30th.

    Rider roster: Leonardo Basso (ITA), Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Artyom Zakharov (KAZ), the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini (ITA), Mario Manzoni (ITA).

    Race information: https://www.ddvl.eu/nl/ddv/elite-mannen


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!