Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Giro d’Italia 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the first Grand Tour of the year – the Giro d’Italia – which will be held from May 6th to 28th, the team's press office informed on its website.

Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Luis Leon Sanchez, Simone Velasco, Samuele Battistella, Christian Scaroni, Gianni Moscon, Vadim Pronskiy, Joe Dombrowski.