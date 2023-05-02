EN
    09:40, 02 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Giro d’Italia 2023

    None
    Фото: astana-qazaqstan.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the first Grand Tour of the year – the Giro d’Italia – which will be held from May 6th to 28th, the team's press office informed on its website.

    Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Luis Leon Sanchez, Simone Velasco, Samuele Battistella, Christian Scaroni, Gianni Moscon, Vadim Pronskiy, Joe Dombrowski.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Stefano Zanini, Bruno Cenghialta.


    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
