09:40, 02 May 2023 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Giro d’Italia 2023
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the first Grand Tour of the year – the Giro d’Italia – which will be held from May 6th to 28th, the team's press office informed on its website.
Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Luis Leon Sanchez, Simone Velasco, Samuele Battistella, Christian Scaroni, Gianni Moscon, Vadim Pronskiy, Joe Dombrowski.
Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Stefano Zanini, Bruno Cenghialta.