13:04, 29 April 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Giro d’Italia
Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the first Grand Tour of the season – the Giro d’Italia, which will be held from May 4th to 26th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team’s press service.
Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Simone Velasco, Henok Mulubrhan, Christian Scaroni, Lorenzo Fortunato, Vadim Pronskiy, Max Kanter, Davide Ballerini.
Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Stefano Zanini, Giuseppe Martinelli.
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.