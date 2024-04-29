EN
    13:04, 29 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Giro d’Italia

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Giro d’Italia
    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the first Grand Tour of the season – the Giro d’Italia, which will be held from May 4th to 26th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team’s press service.

    Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Simone Velasco, Henok Mulubrhan, Christian Scaroni, Lorenzo Fortunato, Vadim Pronskiy, Max Kanter, Davide Ballerini.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Stefano Zanini, Giuseppe Martinelli.

    Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.

