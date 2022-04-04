EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:14, 04 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Itzulia Basque Country, which will be held from April 4th to 9th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster will include Stefan De Bod, Javier Romo, Alexandr Riabushenko, Sebastian Henao, Yuriy Natarov, Antonio Nibali, Andrey Zeits.

    Giuseppe Martinelli and Dmitriy Fofonov will serve as sports directors in race.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!