Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Itzulia Basque Country, which will be held from April 4th to 9th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster will include Stefan De Bod, Javier Romo, Alexandr Riabushenko, Sebastian Henao, Yuriy Natarov, Antonio Nibali, Andrey Zeits.

Giuseppe Martinelli and Dmitriy Fofonov will serve as sports directors in race.