Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Milano-Torino 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the oldest one-day race Milano-Torino, which will be held tomorrow, on March 16th, the Team’s official website reads.

Rider roster: Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Fabio Felline (ITA), Antonio Nibali (ITA), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Artyom Zakharov (KAZ).

Sports director in race: Mario Manzoni (ITA).

Race information: https://www.milanotorino.it