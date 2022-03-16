EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:44, 16 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Milano-Torino 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the oldest one-day race Milano-Torino, which will be held tomorrow, on March 16th, the Team’s official website reads.

    Rider roster: Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Fabio Felline (ITA), Antonio Nibali (ITA), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Artyom Zakharov (KAZ).

    Sports director in race: Mario Manzoni (ITA).

    Race information: https://www.milanotorino.it


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!