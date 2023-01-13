EN
    08:50, 13 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Santos Tour Down Under 2023

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready to begin its 2023 season with a WorldTour stage race Santos Tour Down Under, which will be held from 17th to 22nd January in Australia. Also, a Criterium race will be held there on 14th January, the Team’s official website reads.

    Rider roster: Leonardo Basso (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Martin Laas (EST), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP).

    Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini (ITA).

    Race information: https://tourdownunder.com.au

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com



    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
