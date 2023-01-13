Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Santos Tour Down Under 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready to begin its 2023 season with a WorldTour stage race Santos Tour Down Under, which will be held from 17th to 22nd January in Australia. Also, a Criterium race will be held there on 14th January, the Team’s official website reads.

Rider roster: Leonardo Basso (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Martin Laas (EST), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP).

Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini (ITA).

Race information: https://tourdownunder.com.au

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com