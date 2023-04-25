EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:54, 25 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour de Romandie 2023

    None
    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Suisse stage race Tour de Romandie, which will be held from April 25th to 30th.

    Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Mark Cavendish, Gleb Brussenskiy, Antonio Nibali, Gianmarco Garofoli, Harold Tejada, Leonardo Basso, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Dmitriy Fofonov.

    Race information: https://www.tourderomandie.ch

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!