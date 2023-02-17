Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team has announced its roster for a three-day cycling competition Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Seven riders will compete at the event: Nicolas Vinokourov, Yevgeny Gidich, Alexandre Vinokourov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Artyom Zakharov, Daniil Pronskiy, Andrey Remhe, Andrey Zeits, and Ecuadorian Harold Martín López.

The event will take place from February 17 to 19. The first race with a distance of 187 kilometers will start in Saint-Raphaël.

Photo: sports.kz