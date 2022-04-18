EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:46, 18 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour of the Alps 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour of the Alps, which will be held in Italy and Austria from April 18th to 22nd, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Rider roster will include Fabio Felline (ITA), Sebastian Henao (COL), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), David De La Cruz (ESP), Yuriy Natarov (KAZ), Joe Dombrowski (USA), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ).

    Alexandr Shefer (KAZ) and Bruno Cenghialta (ITA)will serve as sports directors in race.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!