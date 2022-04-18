Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour of the Alps 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour of the Alps, which will be held in Italy and Austria from April 18th to 22nd, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Rider roster will include Fabio Felline (ITA), Sebastian Henao (COL), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), David De La Cruz (ESP), Yuriy Natarov (KAZ), Joe Dombrowski (USA), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ).

Alexandr Shefer (KAZ) and Bruno Cenghialta (ITA)will serve as sports directors in race.