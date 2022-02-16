EN
    22:12, 16 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Volta ao Algarve 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to take part in the Portugal 2.Pro stage race Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta, which will be held from February 16th to 20th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Leonardo Basso (ITA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Joe Dombrowski (USA), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Javier ROMO (ESP).

    Dmitriy Fofonov (KAZ) and Stefano Zanini (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.


