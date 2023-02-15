Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Vuelta a Andalucia 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to finalize its Spanish campaign with 2.Pro stage race Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, which will be held from February 15th to 19th, Kazinform learned from the teams' press office.

Rider roster: Samuele Battistella, Fabio Felline, Joe Dombrowski, Antonio Nibali, Vadim Pronskiy, Christian Scaroni, Luis Leon Sanchez.

Sports directors in race: Mario Manzoni, Giacomo Notari.

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com