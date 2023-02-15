EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:58, 15 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Vuelta a Andalucia 2023

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to finalize its Spanish campaign with 2.Pro stage race Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, which will be held from February 15th to 19th, Kazinform learned from the teams' press office.

    Rider roster: Samuele Battistella, Fabio Felline, Joe Dombrowski, Antonio Nibali, Vadim Pronskiy, Christian Scaroni, Luis Leon Sanchez.

    Sports directors in race: Mario Manzoni, Giacomo Notari.


    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!