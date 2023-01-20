EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:05, 20 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Vuelta a San Juan Internacional 2023

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Argentinian stage race Vuelta a San Juan Internacional, which will be held from 22nd to 29th January.

    Rider roster: Gleb Syritsa, Yevgeniy Gidich, Harold Tejada, Yuriy Natarov, Andrey Zeits and Martin Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team), the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Giacomo Notari.

    Race information: https://www.vueltaasanjuan.org

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Photo credit: @SprintCycling


    Tags:
    Astana Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!