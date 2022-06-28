EN
Trends:
    15:16, 28 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces Tour de France 2022 roster

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is happy to present its roster for the Tour de France 2022, which will be held from July 1st to 24th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Samuele Battistella (ITA), Dmtriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Joe Dombrowski (USA), Simone Velasco (ITA), Andrey Zeits (KAZ).

    Alexandr Shefer (KAZ), Bruno Cenghialta (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
