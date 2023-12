Astana Qazaqstan Team for Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the UCI WorldTour stage race Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which will be held from March 21st to 27th, the Team’s official website reads.

Rider roster: Valerio Conti, Joe Dombrowski, Sebastian Henao, Vadim Pronskiy, Alexandr Riabushenko, Javier Romo, Simone Velasco.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://www.voltacatalunya.cat/ca