    07:51, 18 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team presents new kit ahead of Vuelta a España

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team presented new kit ahead of Vuelta a España multi-day race, the team’s press service informed via Instagram.

    «New color, new look…We are heading to the Vuelta a España with big ambitions and keeping our heads high! Wish us a good luck,» a post reads.

    The team is presently preparing to ride at the third and final grand tour of the season – 2022 Vuelta a España – to be held from August 19 to September 11.

    Team roster: Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), David De La Cruz (SPA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ), Harold Tejada (COL), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ).


    Screen from video/instagram.com/astanaqazaqstanteam





