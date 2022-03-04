Astana Qazaqstan Team reveal roster for Strade Bianche 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to take part in the famous classic race Strade Bianche, which will be held this Saturday on March 5th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Leonardo Basso (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Simone Velasco (ITA), Michele Gazzoli (ITA).

Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA) and Stefano Zanini (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.