EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:11, 04 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveal roster for Strade Bianche 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to take part in the famous classic race Strade Bianche, which will be held this Saturday on March 5th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Leonardo Basso (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Simone Velasco (ITA), Michele Gazzoli (ITA).

    Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA) and Stefano Zanini (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!