09:39, 25 June 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals its roster for Tour de France 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team is presenting its roster for the Tour de France, which will be held from June 29th to July 21st, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Michael Mørkøv, Alexey Lutsenko, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Cees Bol, Harold Tejada, Davide Ballerini, Michele Gazzoli.
Sports directors in the race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Mark Renshaw, Stefano Zanini.
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.