EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:39, 25 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals its roster for Tour de France 2024

    Astana Qazaqstan Team
    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    Astana Qazaqstan Team is presenting its roster for the Tour de France, which will be held from June 29th to July 21st, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.

    Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Michael Mørkøv, Alexey Lutsenko, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Cees Bol, Harold Tejada, Davide Ballerini, Michele Gazzoli.

    Sports directors in the race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Mark Renshaw, Stefano Zanini.

    Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!